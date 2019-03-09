Turkey has slammed a decision by authorities in Belgium to block the prosecution of 36 PKK-linked individuals.

In a statement on Friday the Turkish Foreign Ministry said: “Despite evidence submitted by the Federal Prosecutor of Belgium on the PKK’s terrorist nature, this decision, as it stands, provides the terrorist organisation with a very dangerous area of exploitation.”

The suspects are accused of kidnapping children in Belgium and other European countries. After that, they reportedly sent them for training to join the PKK.

The Belgium court has ruled they can’t be charged with terrorism, but Belgian prosecutors are now working on how they can put the case back before the courts.

TRT World spoke to Vienna-based political analyst Klaus Jurgens, who said the Belgium court ruling is wrong.