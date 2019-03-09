March 9, 2019
An academy in Uganda is helping disabled children from disadvantaged communities learn brain skills by teaching them to play chess.
The academy has already produced several international competitors and inspired a Hollywood film.
The SOM Chess Academy has attracted attention in recent years, especially after the release of the biographical film "Queen of Katwe" in 2016.
From just one centre in 2004, it has expanded to 13 across the country.
TRT World’s Sharon Ogunleye reports.
SOURCE:TRT World