Uganda's chess school encourages disabled kids to thrive
The government says about two million Ugandans live with disabilities and most have limited access to education, healthcare and employment but one academy hopes to change that.
Sharif Waswa Mbaziira was diagnosed with polio when he was six months old but his disability hasn't stopped him from living his dream. / TRTWorld
March 9, 2019

An academy in Uganda is helping disabled children from disadvantaged communities learn brain skills by teaching them to play chess. 

The academy has already produced several international competitors and inspired a Hollywood film.

The  SOM Chess Academy has attracted attention in recent years, especially after the release of the biographical film "Queen of Katwe" in 2016.  

From just one centre in 2004, it has expanded to 13 across the country.

TRT World’s Sharon Ogunleye reports.

SOURCE:TRT World
