WORLD
1 MIN READ
Some Florida farmers unhappy over new North American trade deal
In recent years, fruit and vegetable imports from Mexico have surpassed the total production in the US state of Florida.
Some Florida farmers unhappy over new North American trade deal
Workers harvest squash in a Florida field. This crew can pick and pack three-and-a-half thousand boxes a day. / TRTWorld
March 9, 2019

Florida's farm industry says Mexico's lower wages and government subsidies, mean its farmers can flood the US with cheaper produce. 

And it's tariff-free under the North American Free Trade Agreement, or NAFTA. In recent years, fruit and vegetable imports from Mexico have surpassed Florida’s production.

Now known as the United States-Mexico-Canada (USMCA), the new North American trade deal is still awaiting ratification by lawmakers in the three countries.

RECOMMENDED

“We didn’t get anything out of the deal to speak of for the veg industry. The Florida market’s been decimated by unfair labour practices and dumping,” said one farmer.

TRT World's Steve Mort reports.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Germany backs nationwide Syrian government control of security forces
Europe, Canada and Japan condemn Israel’s demolition of UNRWA HQ in occupied East Jerusalem
Russia, Ukraine and US prepare for second round of peace talks in Abu Dhabi
Danish veterans slam US embassy for removing flags honouring fallen soldiers
Deutsche Bank offices searched over suspected money laundering linked to Abramovich
Two-year RSF siege leaves 1,300 malnutrition cases in Sudan's Kordofan city: medics
Israel carries out sweeping raids, arrests dozens in occupied West Bank
Greenland standoff serves as wake-up call for Europe: Macron
Maliki rejects 'blatant US interference' after Trump threatens to cut Iraq support
Foreign media group voices disappointment over Israeli court's fresh delay on Gaza media access
Türkiye arrests six for allegedly spying for Iran
Death toll reaches 50 in Indonesia landslide with dozens still missing
Russia and Ukraine report casualties in overnight air attacks
Israeli forces raid Syria's Quneitra countryside, detain civilian in latest sovereignty violation
US interest payments surpass defence spending as national debt hits $38.5 trillion