The British government drew fresh criticism on Saturday over its decision to revoke citizenship from a London teenager who joined Daesh in Syria, after her baby died in a refugee camp.

Shamima Begum, 19, had asked to return home after giving birth to her son Jarrah last month in the camp in northeastern Syria, but London refused.

The BBC said he had pneumonia, citing a medical certificate.

Begum's fate has sparked heated debate in Britain, which like many other countries is facing a dilemma over whether to allow Daesh militants and sympathisers home to face prosecution, or stop them from returning at all.

'Stain on' UK government's conscience

Opposition Labour MP Diane Abbott said the death of the baby was "a stain on the conscience of this government".

She accused Interior Minister Sajid Javid of revoking Begum's citizenship "to appease the right-wing press", adding that he had "failed this British child, and he has a lot to answer for".

A British government spokesman said: "The death of any child is tragic and deeply distressing for the family."

But he added that Britons had been warned since 2011 not to travel to Syria because of the conflict there.

Begum was 15 when she left east London for Syria with two other schoolgirls, and was found by journalists in the refugee camp after fleeing fighting between the terror group and US-backed militants.

Begum told them she wanted to return home to save her baby, saying that her two older children had died, apparently from illness and malnutrition.

"I don't want to lose this baby as well and this is really not a place to raise children, this camp," she told the BBC at the time.