Armed assailants again attacked an Ebola treatment centre in the heart of eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo's (or DRC) deadly outbreak on Saturday, with the mayor reporting one police officer killed.

The early-morning attack in Butembo came less than a week after the treatment centre reopened following an attack last month that forced aid group Doctors Without Borders to suspend its operations in the city.

Security forces repelled the Mai Mai militants, one of whom was wounded, Butembo Mayor Sylvain Kanyamanda said.

"Because of previous attacks, a security system was already in place and attackers were quickly confronted by the police officers guarding the ... centre," he told Reuters.

The latest attack, third so far, occurred hours before the World Health Organization director-general visited the centre, which remains open.

Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus encouraged health workers to continue their fight against the second-deadliest Ebola outbreak in history, which is spreading in a region that health workers have compared to a war zone.

High misunderstandings

Dozens of armed groups are active in eastern DRC, though some have allowed health workers access to administer Ebola vaccines and track contacts of infected people after delicate negotiations.

In addition, some residents wary of outsiders after years of deadly rebel attacks have shown hostility to health workers in a region that is facing its first Ebola outbreak.