Algerian authorities on Saturday ordered an early start to the spring university holiday, an apparent attempt to weaken two weeks of student-led protests against President Abdelaziz Bouteflika.

The Higher Education Ministry's decision came a day after tens of thousands of demonstrators packed central Algiers to challenge the veteran leader's 20-year-old rule in the biggest protests in the capital in 28 years.

The spring break will run from March 10 to April 4, according to a ministerial order, rather than March 21 to April 5 as scheduled.

Teachers and students at several universities have gone on strike, while others had pledged to begin striking on Sunday.

The family homes of many students are long distances from university campuses, which will be closed over the holidays.

Algeria has more than 1.7 million students, of whom nearly 630,000 are housed on campuses.

Protests against Bouteflika re-election

Algerians desperate for jobs and angry at unemployment, corruption and an elderly elite seen as out of touch with the young have taken to the streets since February 22 to protest the 82-year-old's plans to seek a fifth term in an April 18 election.