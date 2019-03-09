WORLD
Mexico night club shooting leaves 15 dead
Four people suffered wounds after several armed men opened fire at La Playa nightclub in Guanajuato state, spokesman for public prosecutor's office says. The site is notorious for fuel theft gangs.
A police officer is seen on the street near a bar La Playa Men's Club where at least 15 people were killed in a shooting at a bar early on Saturday in the city of Salamanca, Mexico on March 9, 2019. / Reuters
By Mazhar Ali
March 9, 2019

At least 15 men have died following a shooting at a nightclub in central Mexico, prosecutors said on Saturday.

Another four people, three men and a woman, suffered injuries, public prosecutor's office spokesman Juan Jose Martinez told AFP news agency by telephone.

The nightclub lies in Guanajuato state, where authorities have launched an operation against criminal gangs involved in fuel theft.

The attack took place in the early hours of Saturday as several heavily armed men opened fire at the La Playa nightclub in Salamanca before making off in a vehicle, the spokesman said.

The four injured people were taken to a nearby hospital.

So far, none of the victims have been identified.

TRT World spoke to Valeria Leon Cavagna who is following the updates from Mexico City.

Fuel thieves 

Salamanca is the site of the main pipeline of state oil company Petroleos Mexicanos (PEMEX), where fuel thieves have cost the firm around $3 billion over the last few years.

In late January, a fake bomb was found in a car parked close to the refinery.

Nearby, signs were found threatening Mexico President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador and demanding that he withdraw from the area soldiers fighting against fuel theft gangs.

Salamanca is less than 100 km from Santa Rosa de Lima, where a few days ago authorities conducted an operation against Juan Antonio Yepez, the alleged leader of a fuel-stealing cartel.

SOURCE:AFP
