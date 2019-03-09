Turkey's purchase of S-400 missile defence system from Russia has "nothing to do" with NATO, F-35 fighter jets or security of the US, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Saturday.

"Everyone knows that this issue has nothing to do with neither NATO and F-35 project nor the security of the US," Erdogan told a meeting of Turkey Youth Foundation (TUGVA) in the southeastern Diyarbakir province.

Erdogan said Turkey is facing pressure against buying S-400 air defence system, adding: "The issue is not about S-400. It is because Turkey takes action with its own will regarding the regional developments, particularly Syria."

"It is clear why Turkey is buying this air defence system and how will it use it," he added.

Logic and common sense

Erdogan also said that this issue will be solved through logic and common sense.