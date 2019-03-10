Heavy military deployment, scattered attacks on polling centers and at least eight deaths were reported on Saturday as Nigerians went to the polls to choose governors in 29 of 36 states in Africa's largest democracy.

Violence erupted after nightfall in Warri and Ughelli cities in Delta state in the restive south as some party supporters fearing an election loss destroyed results sheets and other voting materials.

One domestic election observer, YIAGA Africa, late Saturday asserted that military officers had barred accredited observers and party agents from at least nine vote compilation centres in the southern states of Rivers and Akwa Ibom and bandit-plagued northwestern Zamfara state.

Excessive military personnel

A civil society platform of election observers, the Situation Room, blamed low voter turnout in part on "excessive and heavy deployment of military and security personnel" that created fear and worries about neutrality. Voter apathy after a troubled presidential election two weeks ago was also a factor, it said.

The Situation Room reported seven deaths, five in Rivers state. In southeastern Enugu state, police spokesman Ebere Amaraizu told The Associated Press that a ruling party supporter had been shot dead and an investigation was underway.

Some gubernatorial races had been expected to be more contentious than the presidential vote, won easily by incumbent Muhammadu Buhari, as Nigeria's two top political parties vie for control of powerful states that in certain cases have larger budgets than some African nations.

Vote-buying for as little as 100 naira (28 cents) and a bar of soap was reported by election observers in northern Kano state, while observers and officials elsewhere noted scattered incidents of thuggery and ballot-snatching.