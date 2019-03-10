TÜRKİYE
The Association for Solidarity with Asylum Seekers and Migrants in Turkey provides assistance for refugees coming from Syria, Iraq, Afghanistan, and other countries.
Turkish aid group supports refugees to provide primary needs
The Association for Solidarity with Asylum Seekers and Migrants holds the12th annual International Women's Day event in Nevsehir, Turkey, March 9, 2019. / AA
By Ayşe Nur Dok
March 10, 2019

The 12th annual International Women's Day event sponsored by the Association for Solidarity with Asylum Seekers and Migrants, or ASAM held in Turkey's Nevsehir province.

ASAM helps women learn Turkish, and get access to medical care, counselling, legal aid, and much more. 

The aid group said it helped more than one million refugees tha have fled Syria, Iraq, Afghanistan, and other countries in 2018.

"We work as a facilitator and as a negotiator‚ as a bridge between the refugees and the government authorities. Also, we organise several activities by ourselves, together with our donors. We mostly work with UN agencies, European Union and some other donors as well," said Buket Divrak, Deputy General Coordinator of ASAM.

Turkey is home to the world's largest number of refugees, hosting nearly four million. 

TRT World'sSarah Balter has more from Nevsehir.

SOURCE:TRT World
