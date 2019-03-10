The issue of long-running blood feuds and a cycle of revenge killings which have been going on for hundreds of years have affected thousands of families in Albania.

An organisation specialising in reconciliation said blood feuds have impacted a thousand families in Albania last year.

"If the justice system functioned properly, Albanians would respect it, because they're keen on fair play. But instead, we have dysfunctional institutions and a degenerate justice system," said Gjin Marku, a mediator working with Committee of Nationwide Reconciliation.

The mediation committee said about 300 families involved in blood feuds are in imminent and serious danger.