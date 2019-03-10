WORLD
1 MIN READ
Albania's blood feuds put society in danger
Blood feuds have impacted a thousand families in Albania last year, according to an organisation specialising in reconciliation.
Albania's blood feuds put society in danger
Three children of this family near the northwestern city of Shkoder look out of their home window obliged to live isolated following murder conflicts, Jan. 18, 2013. / AP Archive
By Ayşe Nur Dok
March 10, 2019

The issue of long-running blood feuds and a cycle of revenge killings which have been going on for hundreds of years have affected thousands of families in Albania.

An organisation specialising in reconciliation said blood feuds have impacted a thousand families in Albania last year.

"If the justice system functioned properly, Albanians would respect it, because they're keen on fair play. But instead, we have dysfunctional institutions and a degenerate justice system," said Gjin Marku, a mediator working with Committee of Nationwide Reconciliation.

The mediation committee said about 300 families involved in blood feuds are in imminent and serious danger. 

RECOMMENDED

The authorities recorded three revenge killings last year. 

TRT World'sIolo ap Dafydd reports from the city of Skhodra.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Iran executes man convicted of espionage for Mossad amid rising tensions with Israel
Top Malaysian football officials resign over foreign-born players scandal
North Korea tests heavy rocket launcher as Kim vows to expand nuclear deterrent
Gold climbs past $5,200 level while US dollar weakens
China approves first Nvidia H200 chip imports as Beijing recalibrates AI policy
South Korea's former first lady sentenced to prison for 20 months for corruption
Brazil declares 'superfood' acai a national fruit to fend off 'biopiracy'
Trump-backed businessman Nasry Asfura takes oath as president of Honduras
Private plane crash in western India kills Maharashtra deputy chief minister, four others
'Are we animals in the zoo?': Swiatek and other players demand privacy at Australian Open
Discovery in China reveals early humans developed advanced stone tool tech
Immigration agents may have breached 'protocol' in Minneapolis shooting: Trump aide
Winter storm kills dozens as cold lingers in central and eastern US
Türkiye, Nigeria launch drive to expand trade, investment and defence ties
Dollar struggles to recover from losses after Trump comments