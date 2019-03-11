Ethiopian Airlines confirmed on Monday that both black boxes from the crashed Ethiopian Airlines plane had been recovered.

The cockpit voice recorder and the digital flight data recorder from the flight that crashed on Sunday have both been recovered from the crash site, the airline said in a statement.

The plane crashed shortly after takeoff from Addis Ababa on Sunday en route to Nairobi, killing all 157 people on board.

Ethiopia is observing a national day of mourning as investigators search for bodies and clues into the crash.

Ethiopian Airlines said it will work with Boeing, the national civil aviation authority and international experts in trying to unravel what caused the brand new plane to come down just six minutes into its flight.

Eight crew and 149 passengers from 35 countries perished when Flight ET 302 ploughed into a field near Tulu Fara village outside the town of Bishoftu, some 60 kilometres southeast of Addis Ababa.

A witness said the plane came down in flames.

"The plane was already on fire when it crashed to the ground. The crash caused a big explosion," Tegegn Dechasa recounted at the site, littered with passenger belongings, human remains, and airplane parts around a massive crater at the point of impact.

"The plane was in flames in its rear side shortly before the crash. The plane was swerving erratically before the crash."

A local farmer, Sisay Gemechu, said, "The plane seemed to be aiming to land at a nearby level open field, but crashed before reaching there."

TRT World 's Natasha Hussain reports.

China, Ethiopian Airlines ground 737 Max fleet

China's civilian aviation authority on Monday ordered all Chinese airlines to temporarily ground their Boeing 737 Max 8 planes after the crash.

The Civil Aviation Administration of China said the order was taken out of safety concerns because the Ethiopian crash was the second in similar circumstances since the Indonesian crash in December also killed everyone aboard.

It said further notice would be issued after consultation with the US Federal Aviation Administration and Boeing on safety measures taken.

Eight Chinese nationals were among the 157 people aboard.

Meanwhile, Ethiopian Airlines on Monday also grounded its Boeing 737 MAX 8 fleet.

"Following the tragic accident of ET 302... Ethiopian Airlines has decided to ground all B-737-8 MAX fleet effective yesterday, March 10, until further notice," the state-owned carrier said in a statement released on Twitter.

UN staff were among the passengers

Among the dead were tourists, business travellers, and UN staff, including some who worked for the World Food Programme, the UN refugee agency (UNHCR) and the international Organisation for Migration.

The IOM said in a statement early indications were that 19 staff members of UN-affiliated organisations perished in the crash.

Many were headed for an annual assembly of the UN Environment Programme, which opens in Nairobi on Monday with some 4,700 heads of state, ministers, business leaders, senior UN officials and civil society representatives.

Ethiopian Airlines, the continent's biggest carrier, said, "The search will continue in the morning."

"A committee comprising of Ethiopian Airlines, Ethiopian Civil Aviation Authority and Ethiopian Transport Authority has been set up to carry out the investigations," it added.

"Once the ... deceased are identified, their bodies will be delivered to their families and loved ones."

The US National Transportation Safety Board said it would send investigators to assist, and Canada, which lost 18 citizens, said consular officials were "immediately deployed" to Addis Ababa to determine the facts.

Ethiopia's parliament declared a national day of mourning for Monday amid a global stream of condolences.