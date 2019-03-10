President Abdelaziz Bouteflika landed in Algeria on Sunday Ennahar TV said, after spending two weeks in a Swiss hospital while protesters have massed at home in the biggest threat to his 20-year rule.

An Algerian government plane transporting the president arrived at Boufarik military airport just southwest of the capital. Top Algerian officials often use that airport.

Tens of thousands of Algerians of all social classes have protested over the past three weeks against Bouteflika's decision to stand in April's election.

In the clearest indication yet that the generals sympathise with them, the chief of staff said the military and the people had a united vision of the future, state TV reported.

Lieutenant General Gaed Salah did not mention the protests.

The ruling FLN party urged all sides to work together to end the political crisis, Ennahar TV said. It wants national reconciliation and to preserve security and stability, the station said.

But there are no signs Algerians are prepared to heed that call after rejecting Bouteflika's offer to limit his term after the election.

'No fifth term'

"Bouteflika’s system is over," said a commentator on Ennahar TV, which is close to the president's inner circle, noting that some of the Bouteflika's allies have joined the protests.

Ennahar TV also said Bouteflika underwent routine medical checks in Geneva.

On Sunday, thousands took to the streets of the capital carrying the Algerian flag and chanting: "Bouteflika, there will be no fifth term".

Many shops in Algiers were closed and residents said train services had been suspended.