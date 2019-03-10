Mullah Mohammad Omar "never stepped foot in Pakistan," and instead chose to hide in his native land Afghanistan where he lived "just a few miles from a major US base" housing thousands of soldiers, a new biography of the reclusive Afghan Taliban founder claims.

The finding indicates massive breakdown of US intelligence, Omar's mistrust of Pakistan – which sided with the US in War on Terror – and his limited role in leading the insurgency that continues till date.

"The story that emerges is that the US, and almost everyone else, had it wrong," claims an investigative biography, Searching for An Enemy, by a Dutch journalist Bette Dam.

The book was published in Dutch last month and some of its extracts were published in English by a new think-tank Zomia.

"He never lived in Pakistan. Instead, he spent the remainder of his life in a pair of small villages in the remote, mountainous province of Zabul," Dam was told by Abdul Jabbar Omari, Mullah Omar's bodyguard from the moment the Taliban leader went into hiding until his death in 2013.

Omari was the person who traveled to Pakistan to share the news of Mullah Omar's death with the senior Taliban commanders. He was arrested after his return and remains in the custody of Afghan intelligence agency National Directorate of Security (or NDS) since 2017.

Afghan government and Taliban didn't immediately comment on the new claims.

US upends Karzai's decision

The book details "Shah Wali Kot Agreement", between the Taliban and then Afghan leader Hamid Karzai after US invasion in 2001, and immediate hand over of Taliban leadership by Mullah Omar to trusted member Mullah Obaidullah.

Under Obaidullah's management the Taliban agreed to surrender and retire from the war.

Karzai's declaration of a general amnesty to Taliban pitted him against the US, which considered Afghan Taliban a serious threat and managed to block Karzai's attempts to reconcile with the Taliban.

Hiding place

The biography says the house in Qalat, capital of southern Zabul province, where both Omar and Omari hid was a typical Afghan mud-walled compound with a large courtyard.

"A row of rooms lined one wall, with a larger L-shaped room occupying the corner, where Mullah Omar stayed. There was no apparent door to the room — instead, the entrance was a secret door, what appeared to be a cupboard high on the wall," the biography says.