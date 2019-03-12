Four activists, hailing from different parts of the world and diverse backgrounds, have one thing in common – their experiences as women of war.

Enduring conflicts in Yemen, Syria, Sierra Leone and Bosnia-Herzegovina, these women decided to take control of their lives and share their common plight, each in her own way, with the rest of the world. They have channeled their pain and suffering into healing themselves, their communities and societies.

They are the women of war of our generation, having long surpassed the days of conventional warfare. They have turned the brutal impact of war on their lives into a dedication to deal with the issues that face their communities. They have faced displacement, hunger, sexual violence and suffering. Their experiences and how they’ve dealt with them prove the importance of including women’s voices in the decision-making process.

Yemen

Kawkab Al Thaibani has kind eyes, a gentleness that envelopes the strength and power that she has displayed throughout her years while campaigning in Yemen, and now in Istanbul. She comes into the office and sits down. During the first interaction with TRT World, passion overtakes her voice as she begins to explain that “women’s inclusion in the peace process in Yemen is essential.”

She is the Co-founder of the Women 4 Yemen network, which focuses on building peace in the war-torn nation.

Women’s roles often tend to go unnoticed, even when they are the ones leading protests and peace efforts. The Yemeni uprising that began eight years ago, at the same time the wave Arab Spring protests swept the Middle East, was one of the movements that defined the region’s approach to dissent. Al Thaibani highlights the fact that women were the majority of protesters in Yemen. And she reminds the world that Nobel Peace Prize Winner Tawakkol Karman, who was recognised in 2011 for her work, was part of a strong feminist movement that was long established in Yemen, but that has gone unrecognised by the West.

“Yemeni women are very powerful. The year 2011 was not patriarchal. It was community driven. It was led by women and shared by everyone. Women showed their potential, they seized the moment and have been working hard, even in the decades prior. It wasn’t a sudden movement,” says Al Thaibani.

Her organization is representative of just one of hundreds of women’s organizations working to create lasting peace in Yemen. Statistics show that when women are engaged in peace talks, there is a higher likelihood for the talks to succeed. A study by the International Interactions journal shows that from a total of 82 peace agreements from 42 armed conflicts between 1989 and 2011, peace agreements with female signatories have been associated with durable peace. A study by UN Women and the Council on Foreign Relations also shows that between 1990 and 2017, women constituted only two percent of mediators, eight percent of negotiators, and five percent of witnesses and signatories in all major peace processes.

The Yemeni case is no exception.

“The reason is that powerful parties in conflicts or wars tend to look at power gains, and they look for some of their interests, but they do not look at community-driven gains, and also the grievances that could jeopardise any post-conflict period,” says Al Thaibani. She reminds the world that working at grassroots levels allows an opportunity to give a voice to the people, including the women who are affected by wars.

Sierra Leone

Agatha Ada Levi works for The Rainbow Initiative, which started out as a key recommendation of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission after the civil war in Sierra Leone broke out in March 1991 and ended in January 2002. It led to many tragic circumstances facing women in the country, as rape became one of the major tools of oppression against women. Even rebels targeted women, reducing them to mere household labourers doing domestic chores.

Levi has chosen to use her voice as a survivor of rape to support other women with similar experiences. Reports show that between 1991 and 2002, more than 60,000 women endured conflict-related sexual violence in Sierra Leone. Government-backed militias attacked houses, gang-raping and killing women in front of their families.

“After my incident, I lost so much hope, so much trust in so many systems. However, after my degree, I decided to use my communications skills to speak up and raise awareness about issues involving sexual and domestic assault,” says Levi. “I think the idea of me working and meeting survivors and telling my story has been a success.”

Levi tells us of the women’s journeys as they come to seek support. They think it’s the end of their lives. Finding someone who empathises with them “takes survivors a step forward in the healing process. [It helps to see] someone who has gone back to living a normal life, who will not condemn or question them, but instead provide support,” she says. “This is essential for them to be able to forgive their perpetrators, and reintegrate back into society as best as they can.”

“I say to myself, I didn’t survive because it was a lucky chance, I survived so I could use my story, use my voice, to help other people fit back into their communities,” Levi says with clarity and passion.

She demonstrates the progress that’s been made for women in Sierra Leone since the war on this particular issue. Previously, women didn’t speak up or have a place they could trust to turn to when they were assaulted. Investments in counselling and medical centres for women were started after the war, when the number of women who had faced sexual assault and rape became apparent.

“We have been able to shift the tradition to one where you are able to talk, you can make noise, you can go and access free medical healthcare,” Levi states confidently.