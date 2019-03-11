Turkey's current account deficit fell 88.4 percent in the first month of this year, the country's central bank announced on Monday.

In January, the current account posted an $813-million deficit, improving from a $7-billion deficit in the same month last year.

An AA survey on Friday showed that economists had forecast a deficit of $800 million.

Estimations of a group of 16 economists ranged from $600 million to $1.2 billion for the first month of 2019.

