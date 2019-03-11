Palestinian President Mahmud Abbas on Sunday appointed Mohammed Shtayyeh as the prime minister, six weeks after Rami al Hamdallah tendered his resignation from the post and the resignation of his unity government.

"I am honoured to accept your designation of me to be the Prime Minister of your government, which I hope to form through consulting everyone who is relevant such as the factions of the PLO [the Palestine Liberation Organization], the people in power, national, civil, and social parties and to present it to you for approval,” he told to Abbas during the ceremony in Ramallah.

Shtayyeh did not mention Hamas - the de facto governing force in Gaza.

Shtayyeh takes the post at a time when a unified Palestine is as critical as it has ever been as the US President Donald Trump recognised Jerusalem as Israel’s capital, a move followed by several other countries.

But who is Shtayyeh and can he make a difference for the Palestinian cause?

Who is Shtayyeh?

Mohammed Shtayyeh was born in 1958 in a village near the northern West Bank city of Nablus.

He served as a minister of public works and housing between 2005-2006 and 2008-2010 and head of the Palestinian Economic Council for Development and Reconstruction.

He was part of US-brokered negotiations with Israel in 1991 and again in 2013-14, led by US secretary of state John Kerry.

A political moderate, he is a strong supporter of the two-state solution, meaning the creation of an independent Palestinian state alongside Israel.

Shtayeh holds a doctorate in economic development from the University of Sussex, UK, and worked as a professor and dean at Birzeit University.

He spent much of his life working alongside Abbass cultivating a close relationship to the Palestinian leader.

Can he impact politics?

Shtayeh is not expected to drive any significant shifts in policy, whether on Palestinians' relations with Israel, the United States or other areas.