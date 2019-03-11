Dayib said Somalia has become a "money-making machine for some of the troop contributing countries", insisting that the time has come for "a proper drawdown" to be implemented as per the UN resolutions.

Dayib also said that human rights abuse at the hands of AMISOM is happening despite "heavy investment by the international community and often at the expense of the SNA [Somali National Army]".

"America is estimated to have paid more than $900M to AMISOM and an additional $720M to the UN. Just in 2016 alone, the EU paid $23M per month to AMISOM and $35M to the training mission. A mission that trains SNA without firearms," she said.

Somali security forces are currently being trained by AMISOM, Turkey and the EU. The US military Africa Command also provides logistical training and equipment donations to the SNA

On training and remuneration of the SNA, Dayib said SNA troops, who currently receive $100 per month, should be remunerated at the same level as AMISOM troops ($822 per month).

"In addition, they must be properly trained, retained and equipped. This isn’t happening as AMISOM is competing with them for the same resources. Uganda is threatening to pull out all its contingent if they’re asked to reduce their numbers. This same threat was issued by the Burundians. This would mean 7, 400 troops out of the 22,000 troops.”

Dayib added: “These threats are being issued at a time when AMISOM’s current mandate is expected to end in May 2019. I think the full withdrawal of Ugandan and Burundian troops would be in line with UNSCR 2372. Perhaps their withdrawal will finally pave the way for SNA.”

It remains to be seen, however, if the UN and AU will have a change of heart in scaling down the AMISOM troops, following the pull-out threats made by the contributing countries. There are also fears that the reduction in troops could give Al Shabab an advantage to rebuild, recruit and restructure. Al Shabab still controls large parts of southern and central Somalia, and continues to carry out high-profile attacks in the capital Mogadishu and elsewhere.

One of the deadliest terror attacks in Somalia’s history was carried out on October 14 2017, when more than 500 people were killed in twin vehicle bombings at a busy intersection during rush hour. Buses of children were blown up along with a whole city block that was lined with new homes and offices. While Al Shabab did not formally claim responsibility for the massacre—since doing so would likely turn too many people against the group—the government accused the terror group of committing the heinous act.

Michael Keating, the then UN special envoy to Somalia, called the attack “revolting”.

The US mission to Somalia said: “Such cowardly attacks reinvigorate the commitment of the United States to assist our Somali and African Union partners to combat the scourge of terrorism.”

Al Shabab has been fighting to overthrow the Somali government and impose a strict version of Sharia, or Islamic law.

Somali officials maintain that the country has made progress and that it’s in a better position to expand its security operations in most of the country.

The signs on the ground are grim, however, with Al Shabab showing the ability to strike at will.