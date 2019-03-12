2018 was marked by the highest death toll of children in Syria as the civil war enters its ninth year, the UN agency for children, UNICEF, announced on Monday.

“Children in parts of the country remain in as much danger as at any other time during the eight-year conflict,” UNICEF Executive Director Henrietta Fore said in a statement.

“In 2018 alone, 1,106 children were killed in the fighting — the highest ever number of children killed in a single year since the start of the war.

“These are only the numbers that the UN has been able to verify, which means the true figures are likely much higher,” she said.

Fore said that 262 attacks were carried out against education and health facilities in 2018, which she described as a “record high.”

She voiced concern about the situation in Idlib in northwestern Syria where “an intensification of violence has reportedly killed 59 children in the past few weeks alone.”

“Children and families in no man’s lands continue to live in limbo.

The situation of families in Rukban, near the Jordanian border, continues to be desperate, with limited access to food, water, shelter, health care, and education,” she said.

Worsening conditions in Al Hol camp

UNICEF director is also “alarmed by worsening conditions in Al Hol camp in the northeast, now home to over 65,000 people, including an estimated 240 unaccompanied or separated children.”