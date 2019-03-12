Polish authorities are investigating the murder of a Turkish student who was stabbed in the throat while having a meal at a shopping mall in Wroclaw city on Saturday.

Furkan Kocaman, 21, a student from the Seljuk University in Konya, was in the country for the Erasmus programme.

According to the Turkish Embassy in Poland, the Polish prosecutor identified the suspect as Muhammet Emektar, who is also a Turkish citizen.

A Polish court on Tuesday decided the suspect will be remanded in custody while awaiting trial for murder. He faces life imprisonment if convicted.

Kocaman's grandfather says his relative was murdered by a PKK sympathiser.