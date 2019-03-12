Describing China's internment of an estimated one million Muslims as a "horrific situation," a US envoy on religion called Tuesday for an independent investigation into the detentions and for the release of those being held.

Sam Brownback, US ambassador-at-large for international religious freedom, said China has done nothing to assuage concerns from the US and others over the detention of Uighurs, Kazakhs and members of other Muslim minority groups.

"We've been putting out very clearly that this is a horrific situation that's taking place in Xinjiang," Brownback said in a telephone news conference with reporters, referring to the northwestern region that is home to most Chinese Muslims.

"It is just a very tragic and I think a horrific situation there," he said.

China has already angrily protested Brownback's earlier remarks last week in Hong Kong criticizing Beijing's polices toward religious minorities and accusing the country of being "at war with faith."

China's officially atheist Communist government at first denied the existence of the internment camps in Xinjiang, but now says they are vocational training facilities aimed at countering Muslim radicalism and separatist tendencies.

China says Xinjiang has long been its territory and claims it is bringing prosperity and development to the vast, resource-rich region. Many among Xinjiang's native ethnic groups say they are being denied economic options in favor of migrants from elsewhere in China and that their Muslim faith and unique culture and language are being gradually eradicated.