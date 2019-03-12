WORLD
Algerians keep up pressure after president's half-concession
Bouteflika's announcement on Monday to withdrew his candidacy for a fifth term cheered his opponents.
Students carry banners during a protest against President Abdelaziz Bouteflika in Algiers, Algeria March 12, 2019 / Reuters
Abed AhmedAbed Ahmed
March 12, 2019

Algerian students are protesting President Abdelaziz Bouteflika's decision to delay presidential elections indefinitely.

But on Tuesday, there was more skepticism over his decision to delay an April 18 election without setting a new date, which opponents say could leave him in power indefinitely

Protesters question Bouteflika's fitness for office after a 2013 stroke that has left him largely hidden from public view. They're also angry at the gas-rich country's power structure seen as secretive and corrupt.

Many protesters are now demanding that Bouteflika step down April 18 instead of waiting for a new vote.

Student protests started Tuesday in Algiers and are planned in other cities, and nationwide protests are expected Friday.

TRT World's Natasha Hussain reports.

SOURCE:AP
