WORLD
3 MIN READ
UN says killings in DR Congo ethnic clashes may be crimes against humanity
The UN human rights office said that intercommunal violence that left at least 535 people dead in the western Democratic Republic of the Congo may amount to crimes against humanity.
UN says killings in DR Congo ethnic clashes may be crimes against humanity
Congolese people carrying their children and belongings flee from Sake on a road linking Goma and Bukavu while escaping violence in DR Congo. / Getty Images
Tuncay ŞahinTuncay Şahin
March 12, 2019

The verified deaths of at least 535 men, women, and children in fighting between two communities in the Democratic Republic of the Congo in December may amount to crimes against humanity, the UN human rights office said on Tuesday.

The UN said in January there were credible reports of at least 890 deaths in the clashes over three days in four villages in Yumbi territory in the west of the country.

It sent a special investigative mission that found intercommunal attacks had been planned and carried out.

The fighting between Banunu and Batende communities was triggered by a dispute over the burial of a Banunu chief, the investigators found. 

Batende villagers attacked with extreme violence and speed, allowing little time to escape, the UN said.

RECOMMENDED

"In some cases, witnesses report that victims were asked if they were Banunu, before they were killed. Many were killed as they tried to cross the Congo River. Others were burnt alive in their homes," a UN statement said.

"The report details horrors documented such as a two-year-old reportedly thrown into a septic tank."

More than 19,000 people were displaced, and almost 1,000 buildings, including churches, schools, and health centres, were destroyed or looted.

The report said the violence was facilitated by a lack of intervention by Congolese provincial authorities, who "appear to have failed in their responsibility to protect the population."

The violence could flare up again at any time, the investigators' report said.

The investigators only managed to reach three out of the four locations and the casualty numbers were likely to be higher than the verified figure because bodies were believed to have been thrown into the Congo River.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Security guarantees from US for Ukraine are 100% ready: Zelenskyy
France detains Indian captain of suspected Russian 'shadow fleet' tanker
Israeli minister calls Trump’s 'Board of Peace' a 'bad plan', pushes for Gaza occupation
Somalia thanks Türkiye for unwavering support, cooperation
Mark Tully, who covered and survived Babri mosque demolition in India, dies
Khartoum mass graves point to RSF abuses in Sudan
Iraq calls transfer of Daesh detainees from Syria 'temporary'
Bangladesh slams India for allowing fugitive Hasina to speak publicly
Egypt urges Israel to withdraw from Gaza and reopen Rafah
Myanmar junta wraps election with ally poised to seal victory
Zelenskyy urges more air defence as Russian strikes cripple Kiev’s heating system
Israeli forces kill Palestinian, detain others in occupied West Bank
Rescuers race through deep mud as landslide toll rises in Indonesia
Syrian forces release 126 children held in YPG-run prison in Raqqa
Barrel bomb attacks drive mass displacement in South Sudan