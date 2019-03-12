UN humanitarian agency warned on Tuesday that thousands of Yemeni civilians caught in fierce clashes between warring factions are trapped in an embattled northern district, an area that has become another flashpoint in the country's bitter civil war.

The number of displaced in the impoverished district of Hajjah has doubled over the past six months, with over 5,300 families fleeing from the district and its surrounding area in the past weeks, according to the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs, or OCHA.

Hajjah's mountainous district of Kushar, only 50 km (31 miles) from the border with Saudi Arabia has been hit particularly hard — roads and all communication lines are cut and "thousands of civilians are reportedly trapped between conflicting parties," the UN said.

Over the past days, air strikes by the Saudi-led coalition, which is fighting on behalf of Yemen's internationally recognised government, killed 22 people, including women and 14 children in the area.

"It is outrageous that innocent civilians continue to die needlessly in a conflict that should, and can be solved," said Lise Grande, the UN humanitarian coordinator in Yemen.