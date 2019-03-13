Cristiano Ronaldo grabbed a hat-trick against his favourite victims as Juventus stormed back from a two-goal first-leg deficit to beat Atletico Madrid 3-0 in the return and reach the Champions League quarter-finals on Tuesday.

It was his eighth hat-trick in the Champions League, pulling him level with Barcelona's Lionel Messi.

The former Real Madrid player also took his tally against Atletico to 25 goals in 33 matches in all competitions.

The visitors failed to muster a shot on target as they paid the price for an ultra-cautious approach by coach Diego Simeone in the last-16 second leg tie.

Juventus defender Giorgio Chiellini, making his 500th appearance for the Italian champions, had the ball in the net after four minutes following a goalmouth scramble but it was disallowed for foul by Ronaldo on goalkeeper Jan Oblak.

The Serie A side bombarded the Atletico area with crosses but made little headway against a packed defence until Federico Bernardeschi switched to the left and floated a cross to the far post where Ronaldo outjumped Juanfran to head in.