Nations, airlines ground and temporarily ban Boeing's 737 MAX 8 plane
Several airlines have grounded the 737 MAX 8 in their fleets, but many others are continuing to fly the plane pending an investigation into the crash and possible guidance from Boeing itself.
Technicians carry a ladder as they prepare to check Garuda Indonesia's Boeing 737 Max 8 airplane parked at the Garuda Maintenance Facility AeroAsia, at Soekarno-Hatta International airport near Jakarta, Indonesia, March 13, 2019. / Reuters
By Ayşe Nur Dok
March 13, 2019

A number of countries have banned Boeing's 737 MAX 8 medium-haul workhorse jet from their airspace in response to the Ethiopian Airlines crash that killed all 157 people on board.

Airlines still operating the model have been restricted by the airspace bans. 

Other countries and airlines have opted to ground the planes pending the outcome of the Ethiopian Airlines investigation.

The Nairobi-bound plane was the same type as the Indonesian Lion Air jet that crashed in October, killing 189 passengers and crew, and some officials have detected similarities between the two accidents.

More than 370 737 MAX 8s are in service around the world, with nearly 5,000 on order.

Analysis of black boxes 

Also on Wednesday, Ethiopian Airlines said it will send the two black boxes from Sunday's deadly crash to Europe for analysis, an airline spokesman said.

"We are going to send it to Europe, but the country is not specified yet," Asrat Begashaw told AFP news agency. 

"We didn't pick the specific country." 

The airline earlier said Ethiopia did not have the equipment to analyse the black box data.

Meanwhile,  the US federal aviation administration says there's no reason to ground them until the cause of the crash has been determined. TRT World's Philip Owira reports.

Countries that banned the model from flying in its airspace:

United States

Canada

Iraq

Nigeria

Turkey

Egypt

Lebanon

Kosovo

Hong Kong

Kazakhstan

Fiji

Vietnam

New Zealand

United Arab Emirates

Kuwait

Australia

China

All European Union countries

India

Indonesia

Malaysia

Namibia

Oman

Singapore

Algeria

Airlines that grounded the model:

Fiji Airways

flydubai

Aerolineas Argentinas

Aeromexico

Cayman Airways

Comair

Eastar Jet

Ethiopian Airlines

Gol Airlines

Icelandair

LOT

MIAT Mongolian Airlines

Norwegian Air Shuttle

Smartwings

Turkish Airlines

Emirates

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
