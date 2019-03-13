The Bashar al Assad regime on Tuesday attacked southern Idlib with white phosphorus bombs, according to the volunteer rescue agency, the White Helmets.

“The attack was carried out twice. In both of them, some 40 bombs loaded with white phosphorus were dropped,” said Mustafa Haj Yousuf, head of the White Helmets in Idlib, who added that the rebel-held town of Tamanaa was the target. He said his group did not know whether there were casualties.

The use of white phosphorus – evident in footage obtained by Anadolu Agency according to the agency – is forbidden under international law.

When inhaled, phosphorus causes brain and lung damage and can kill.

The area targeted was largely void of civilians due to intensified regime attacks in the region.

The last known use of phosphorus bombs by the Assad regime was in Eastern Ghouta in March 2018.

Intensified shelling and air strikes in Idlib

The alleged phosphorus attack comes as the regime steps up its assault on rebel-held Idlib.

The SOHR said that more than 18 air strikes hit different areas in Idlib in the past 24 hours killing at least two civilians and wounding more than 15.