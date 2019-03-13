The flight data and cockpit voice recorders recovered from the Ethiopian Airlines plane that crashed on the weekend were on Thursday handed over to France's BEA air accident investigation agency for analysis.

The black boxes' data should provide answers to why the Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft hurtled into the ground minutes after take off.

A spokesman for the BEA agency earlier said he did not know what condition the recorders were in.

Boeing suspends entire global fleet of 737 MAX

Boeing on Thursday confirmed it will suspend operations of its entire fleet of 737 MAX aircraft.

In a statement posted on Twitter, the US company said after consultation with the Federal Aviation Authority, National Transport Safety Board and its customers, it supports action to temporarily ground its 737 MAX fleet.

The manufacturer is going through one of the most serious crises in its history because of two crashes involving one version: the 737 MAX 8.

A growing number of airlines and countries have already banned or grounded the plane after Sunday's deadly crash of an Ethiopian Airlines flight killed 157 people, which came after a fatal accident in October of a Lion Air MAX 8 that claimed 189 lives.

What is 737 MAX?

The 737 MAX, which debuted in May 2017, is Boeing's response to the Airbus A320 NEO, which allowed the European manufacturer to surpass Boeing in the medium-haul market.

It has four variants – MAX 7, 8, 9 and 10 – distinguished by the number of passengers they can carry.

The MAX 8 costs $121.6 million at list price and last year made up a third of Boeing's profits.

By the end of January, 4,661 of the planes had been ordered, representing approximately 80 percent of the company's orders.

The manufacturer produces 52 of the planes each month, and planned to increase that monthly pace to 57 this year, key to the goal of delivering 895 to 905 aircraft this year, which would be a record.

The model "is perhaps the most important programme for Boeing and its suppliers," Canaccord analyst Ken Herbert said.

What changed after the crash?

The Ethiopia Airlines accident has led to the grounding of the majority of the 350 MAX 8s in service, with some countries even banning the plane from their airspace, regardless of where the flight originated.

The United States continues to allow the plane to fly, but regulators have asked Boeing to modify the flight controls, including the stall prevention system called "MCAS."