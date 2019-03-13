Social media users in Turkey fired tweets on Wednesday in support of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who blasted "tyrant" Israeli premier Benjamin Netanyahu in a fresh spat between both leaders.

Erdogan was responding to comments from Netanyahu who called the Turkish leader a "dictator," after a day of tit-for-tat exchanges between government officials in both countries.

The latest exchange came after Netanyahu called Israel the nation-state of "the Jewish people" only, not all its citizens, provoking anger in Turkey with social media trending hashtag #WeAreErdogan.

Erdogan called Netanyahu "the thief who heads Israel" in reference to corruption allegations against him and added that the Israeli premier is a "tyrant massacring Palestinian children."