The world wide web turned 30 on Tuesday. A revolutionary concept when it was created, it was a means of connecting existing computer systems into a network and created a browser to link different parts of the internet.

Since then, the world of communication has made huge progress over the years, using rapidly-advancing technology to spread its reach, and connect the globe in ways that were previously unimaginable. But the process hasn’t come without challenges. Namely, the growing attempts to control the traffic that runs through cyberspace.

In late 2017, the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) in the United States voted to roll back net neutrality protections in the country. The move prompted Sir Tim Berners-Lee, who created the web, to speak out.

“This is a dark day for the internet,” he said. “By rolling back net neutrality rules, the FCC has cleared the path towards a dramatic overturn of how the internet works in the US.

“Rather than preserving the internet as a free market for ideas, the FCC has given a handful of companies the power to decide what lives and dies online – ignoring the millions of Americans who called for the protection of net neutrality.

“Now is not the time to accept defeat. We must explore all judicial and political options in order to save the free and open internet.”

A handful of lawsuits were filed against the FCC in January 2019. In one case, 21 state attorneys general, led by Eric Schneiderman of New York state, said the agency had broken federal law, calling the action “arbitrary and capricious”. Lawsuits were also filed by public interest groups, including Free Press and Public Knowledge.

Network neutrality essentially occurs when Internet service providers allow access to all content and applications regardless of their source. The neutrality is violated when certain products or websites are favoured or blocked by these providers. At the moment, network owners are not allowed to discriminate against information by slowing, changing, or blocking the transfer of any data online. Net neutrality has been a source of contention between powerful governments around the world and the citizens they’re meant to serve.

On Sunday, thousands of Russians protested in Moscow and other cities against tighter internet controls that were backed by lawmakers last month, which some Russian media outlets have termed an online “iron curtain”. The bill has passed its first of three readings in the 450-seat lower chamber of parliament called the Duma. It still has to pass all readings before it is sent to the upper house, or the Federation Council.

The legislators say the restrictions are needed to prevent foreign meddling in Russia’s affairs. But opposition activists fear that it’s an attempt to clamp down on dissent. In recent years, Russia has tried to block access to certain websites and messaging services.

Moscow wants to take the internet offline in the coming weeks to create an independent internet system that would reroute its network to skirt around the world wide web, and even shut off from it. The move would allow for Moscow to route Russian web traffic through points that are controlled by state authorities. This would also give Russians the ability to continue using their own internet system even if the entire country were to be cut off from foreign infrastructure. It’s a similar move to that of China, whose internet restrictions have been dubbed ‘The Great Firewall of China’.

Moscow’s decision comes in response to a new US National Cyber Strategy that was passed last September. It essentially states that the US will act offensively and defensively to threats in cyberspace.

‘Pillar IV’ of the strategy states that the US will advance American influence by promoting “long-term openness, interoperability, security, and reliability of the internet, which supports and is reinforced by United States interests”, through building international cyber capacity.