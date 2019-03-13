WORLD
4 MIN READ
Brazil school shooting leaves at least 10 dead
Two assailants open fire inside a school near Sao Paulo, killing eight people before turning their weapons on themselves, authorities say.
Brazil school shooting leaves at least 10 dead
Latin America's most populous nation has the largest number of annual homicides in the world, but school shootings are rare. / Reuters
By Azaera Amza, Baba Umar
March 13, 2019

Two armed men wearing face masks entered a Brazilian elementary school on Wednesday and shot and killed at least six children who were on their snack breaks, as well as two school officials, before fatally turning their guns on themselves, police said.

Ten people, including the gunmen, were killed in total, Sao Paulo police said.

The unidentified gunmen, who appeared to be between 20 and 25 years of age, shot and killed a worker at a nearby car wash before their attack at the Raul Brasil school, police said.

More than 1,000 children aged between 11 and 15 attend classes there.

Another 17 people – mostly school kids – were shot and injured, and several of them were in serious condition, said police, who were not yet aware of a motive for the violence.

Marcelo Salles, commander of police forces in Sao Paulo state, spoke just outside the school and said that in his over three decades of service, he had "never seen anything like this, it was an unspeakably brutal crime."

Salles said the gunmen used at least one .38 caliber pistol, along with homemade bombs and a crossbow. 

Police arrived eight minutes after the shooting started and did not confront the gunmen, who had already killed themselves, he said.

Children seen in video begging for lives

RECOMMENDED

A homemade video taken during the shooting and aired by Globo TV showed children screaming, running and begging for their lives as loud shots were heard all around.

Security cameras from homes near the school showed children climbing and jumping over a white wall that surrounds the Raul Brasil building, and sprinting down streets, screaming for help.

School shootings are rare in Brazil, even though the country is one of the world's most violent, with more annual homicides than any other. The last major school shooting was in 2011, when 12 children were shot dead by a former pupil in Rio de Janeiro.

While gun laws are extremely strict in Brazil, it is not difficult to illegally purchase a weapon.

Twin shooting incidents 

Police said the two men, who they did not believe were former students at the school, entered the building and started shooting at about 9:30 am local time.

Another shooting took place about 500 meters from the Raul Brasil school shortly before the killings at the school, but it was not yet clear if the two incidents were related.

Sao Paulo Governor Joao Doria said as he stood outside the school that "our solidarity goes out to the families of the victims."

"I was shocked with the scenes I saw inside that school," Doria said. "It is the saddest thing I have seen in my life." 

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Security guarantees from US for Ukraine are 100% ready: Zelenskyy
France detains Indian captain of suspected Russian 'shadow fleet' tanker
Israeli minister calls Trump’s 'Board of Peace' a 'bad plan', pushes for Gaza occupation
Somalia thanks Türkiye for unwavering support, cooperation
Mark Tully, who covered and survived Babri mosque demolition in India, dies
Khartoum mass graves point to RSF abuses in Sudan
Iraq calls transfer of Daesh detainees from Syria 'temporary'
Bangladesh slams India for allowing fugitive Hasina to speak publicly
Egypt urges Israel to withdraw from Gaza and reopen Rafah
Myanmar junta wraps election with ally poised to seal victory
Zelenskyy urges more air defence as Russian strikes cripple Kiev’s heating system
Israeli forces kill Palestinian, detain others in occupied West Bank
Rescuers race through deep mud as landslide toll rises in Indonesia
Syrian forces release 126 children held in YPG-run prison in Raqqa
Barrel bomb attacks drive mass displacement in South Sudan