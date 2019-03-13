The European Parliament (EP) debated over the construction of Turkey's first nuclear energy reactor, Akkuyu, and voted to call on the Turkish government to halts its building on Wednesday.

Prior to discussing the nuclear reactor the EP's Committee on Foreign Affairs had prepared a report, in which Turkey was accused of acting against the Convention on Environmental Impact Assessment in a Transboundary Context, also known as the Espoo Convention, signed in Espoo, Finland, in 1991, and implemented in 1997.

The countries that have recognised Espoo are obliged to make an environmental impact assessment before building a nuclear power reactor.

Turkey, however, did not ratify the Espoo agreement, according to the United Nations Economic Commission of Europe.

The EP report is simply making assumptions about the environmental impact of Akkuyu, and asking Ankara to take Greece and Greek Cypriots on board before completing the nuclear power plant.

According to the report, the Turkish government should "involve, or at least consult, the governments of the neighbouring countries, such as Greece and Cyprus, in relation to any further developments in the Akkuyu venture."