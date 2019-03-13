“Does he even know he is running for a fifth term?” asked Djamila, referring to her President Abdelaziz Bouteflika, who has just returned to Algeria after being hospitalised in Geneva.

Bouteflika, a veteran of Algeria’s war of independence from 1954 to 1962, turned 82 a few days ago and had a stroke in 2013.

He has been in office since 1999. Bouteflika has not spoken in public in seven years. His office insisted his visit to Geneva was for routine medical checks, but suspicion has grown that his condition is worsening.

On Monday afternoon, his office announced the elections scheduled for April 19th had been postponed, and that he would not run for a fifth term. The cries from Algerians around the world have been heard.

PhD student Djamila, studying Politics and Film Studies at Reading University is one of the 50 top scoring students of Algeria, sponsored to complete her studies in the UK.

She travelled to London on Saturday 10 March after hearing about the protest on Facebook and joined more than a thousand Algerians from the UK community in the capital’s Trafalgar Square.

The protestors were there to stand in solidarity with the hundreds of thousands in Algeria who have been protesting against President Abdelaziz Bouteflika’s bid for re-election. This was the third consecutive Saturday, and the crowds have been getting bigger every week.

Perpetual stagnancy

Since Algeria won its independence from France in 1962, a one-party system has been in place spearheaded by the National Liberation Front (FLN), which went from being an anti-colonial movement to a military autocracy.

In 1988, as government subsidies were removed, the price of basic foodstuffs rose which led to riots erupting in which 500 people were killed. As a result of the popular uprising, long overdue reforms were promised, and the opposition party FIS, the Islamic Salvation Front, was allowed to enter politics officially.

Soon after they won local elections in 1990, and then the presidency in 1992, however, neither the army Generals nor their Western backers at the Elysee were prepared to accept the results of the vote and crushed the popular uprising.

Algeria went on to suffer a horrifying civil war, known only as the ‘Black Decade’, with a death toll of more than 200,000 men, women and children. The violent response to the election of an Islamist party was echoed in Egypt when Morsi was arrested after winning the 2012 elections and was replaced by President Sisi through a military coup.

“As millennials, we have known nothing but his regime,” Djamila continued, “the corruption is widespread, leaving nothing for the health or education budgets. They say that education has the second largest budget, but we don’t see it. The country has so much wealth, but all of its people are poor. So where has all the money gone? One month ago, if you criticised Bouteflika, people would hush you. It was taboo. Now, if you speak in support for him, people will hush you. Finally, the wall of fear has been broken.”

Thousands of Algerians every year risk their lives crossing the Mediterranean, heading with hope towards Europe, dreaming for a future where they can thrive and not just survive, where they can work hard, support their families, reinvest in Algeria, and craft better opportunities for the next generations.

Seventy percent of Algeria’s population is under 30, and youth unemployment rates have hovered around 29 percent throughout the decade. Nepotism is rife stifling social mobility and leaving the youth apathetic and frustrated.

Shaharazat, a mother of three, explained that she wanted to change to save the youth of Algeria: “We don’t want to see our sons die at sea anymore. We want our youth to have opportunities in Algeria. The fear from the Black Decade has made us cautious of instability, but now we are saying enough is enough. We have learned from the suffering and death that we do not want it again, we will insist on having a peaceful revolution.”

People who were protesting on Saturday came from all over the UK. Imene, who came from Bath explained she’d heard about the demonstration via Facebook.

“It’s amazing,” she said of the atmosphere. She hopes that people will talk about the “army - which is the main manipulative force in Algeria.”

United front

Protests in Algeria have been rare throughout the 20-year rule of Bouteflika, and even rarer that they are tolerated. Since announcing his candidacy for a fifth term as president on February 10th, demonstrations have snowballed across the country.

Poverty and unemployment have boomed in Algeria over the decade, the largest country in Africa, which holds over 12 billion barrels of oil reserves. Frustration is aimed at the government’s failure to diversify the economy, nor invest the profits from petroleum into education, infrastructure or health care.

An ex-employee of the state-owned petroleum company Sonatrach, who had joined the demonstration in London, explained that he had witnessed where the money was going.

Millions of pounds worth of funds had disappeared while agreeing on an extraction contract with a French company years ago, he told me under the condition of anonymity. He resigned, unwilling to be complicit, but never reported it out if fear of the repercussions, and the lack of faith in the judicial system’s ability to enforce accountability.