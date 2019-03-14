Nigerian officials on Thursday halted search efforts a day after a school building collapsed in Lagos with an unknown number of children inside. The death toll was eight and could rise; BBC reported at least 10 dead.

As some anguished families protested, National Emergency Management Agency official Ibrahim Farinloye told media that workers had reached the foundation of the collapsed three-storey building and did not expect to find more people.

He declined to give an updated toll of dead and rescued.

Officials late Wednesday said 37 people had been rescued.

Frantic efforts had gone into the night to find signs of life in the debris.

It was not yet known what caused the collapse of the building containing a school in a crowded neighbourhood at the heart of Nigeria's commercial capital.

Blood and dust

A young man helping rescue efforts who gave his name only as Derin said "at least 10 children" were trapped inside but "thought to be alive".

A reporter at the site saw at least eight people pulled from the wreckage, including a small boy with blood on his face.

Covered in dust, he was alive but unconscious and appeared to be badly hurt.

One resident who witnessed the moment of collapse said there was no warning.

"We were smoking outside when the building just collapsed," Olamide Nuzbah said in pidgin English.

