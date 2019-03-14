Turkey's Defence Minister Hulusi Akar said on Thursday F-35 fighter jets from the US are expected to be delivered in November.

"Despite some statements, the process of procuring F-35 jets is working fine. Our pilots and maintenance team continue training in the US," Akar told reporters.

"We expect delivery of F-35s in November to Turkey's eastern Malatya province. Infrastructure preparations in Malatya have been completed."