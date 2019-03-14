International donors pledged nearly $7 billion in aid for 2019 for civilians caught up in Syria's bloody civil war, the EU said on Thursday, but the total fell short of what the UN said is needed.

EU Humanitarian Commissioner Christos Stylianides announced the total at the end of a three-day conference in Brussels, on the eve of the eighth anniversary of the start of the conflict.

Senior representatives from scores of countries and international organisations were in Brussels in a fresh effort to drum up aid for Syria amid growing donor fatigue as the conflict enters its ninth year.

"Syria remains one of the great crises of our time," UN humanitarian chief Mark Lowcock said as the pledging conference opened in Brussels.

He expressed deep concern about the threat of open conflict in Syria's northern Idlib province, where more than 90 people were killed last month, nearly half of them children.

"A large-scale military assault on Idlib would create the worst humanitarian catastrophe the world has seen in the 21st Century," Lowcock said.

"Once a credible and balanced committee is formed, the path for constitutional reform and free and fair elections under UN supervision will be clear," said Turkey's Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu.

Conflict far from over

UN agencies, non-governmental organisations, and think tanks are warning that the conflict, which has killed more than 400,000 people and sparked a refugee exodus that destabilised Syria's neighbours and also hit Europe, is far from over.

Around 80 percent of people inside the country live in extreme poverty, and refugees are reluctant to return, fearing violence, conscription or prison.

Almost six million people have fled Syria, many living in precarious conditions in Jordan, Lebanon and Turkey.

Several billion needed for Syrians' upkeep

The UN says $3.3 billion is needed to help meet Syria's own aid needs this year, plus a further $5.5 billion to support neighbouring countries where most Syrians are seeking refuge.

About 11.7 million Syrians still depend on aid and more than 6 million of them have been forced from their homes but remain in the country.

"If we get close to, or even a bit better than, the $6 billion that we raised last year for our appeals, then that will be a good day," Lowcock told the representatives of around 55 countries and 80 delegations expected to attend.

The European Union, the world's biggest aid donor, announced that it would provide $633 million (560 million euros) this year, while planning to offer the same amount next year and in 2021.