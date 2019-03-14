BIZTECH
3 MIN READ
UK watchdog puts Brexit war chest at $35.2B
Government body tasked with reviewing budgets says the money will be needed to battle potential damage of Britain's exit from European Union.
UK watchdog puts Brexit war chest at $35.2B
By law, Britain will leave the EU on March 29, with or without a deal, unless it cancels Brexit or secures a delay. / Reuters
By Azaera Amza
March 14, 2019

Britain will have a £26.6-billion ($35.2-billion) war chest to battle the potential damage of its exit from the European Union, a government oversight body said on Wednesday. 

With the Brexit deadline approaching on March 29 and no deal reached over the UK's departure, the government is stepping up economic contingency plans.

Its efforts will be helped by extra money if it keeps to a budget deficit below two percent of gross domestic product in 2020-2021, the Office of Budget Responsibility, which the government tasks with reviewing its budgets, said.

Its report assessed Finance Minister Philip Hammond's latest economic report to parliament, which he delivered earlier Wednesday.

"The forecast changes and policy decisions leave (Hammond) with £26.6 billion (1.2 per cent of GDP) of headroom against his fiscal mandate," the OBR said.

Economic slowdown?

"This is up from £15.4 billion [$20.44 billion] in October, as the fiscal costs of the temporary near-term cyclical weakness of the economy have been swamped by the fiscal gains from higher income tax and lower debt interest spending."

RECOMMENDED

The figure represents the difference between the OBR's new budget deficit forecast and the government's own fiscal targets.

The money should help Britain offset an economic slowdown caused by uncertainty over how Brexit will be resolved.

Rocky road ahead

British Prime Minister Theresa May stressed on Tuesday that parliament's approval of the withdrawal agreement she has reached with Brussels will deliver a fiscal "Brexit dividend."

But lawmakers still rejected her deal, sending it to a second defeat since January.

May on Wednesday agreed to ask the 27 EU leaders for a postponement of the Brexit deadline.

But she also warned that unless parliament drops its opposition, any Brexit extension could be long.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Security guarantees from US for Ukraine are 100% ready: Zelenskyy
France detains Indian captain of suspected Russian 'shadow fleet' tanker
Israeli minister calls Trump’s 'Board of Peace' a 'bad plan', pushes for Gaza occupation
Somalia thanks Türkiye for unwavering support, cooperation
Mark Tully, who covered and survived Babri mosque demolition in India, dies
Khartoum mass graves point to RSF abuses in Sudan
Iraq calls transfer of Daesh detainees from Syria 'temporary'
Bangladesh slams India for allowing fugitive Hasina to speak publicly
Egypt urges Israel to withdraw from Gaza and reopen Rafah
Myanmar junta wraps election with ally poised to seal victory
Zelenskyy urges more air defence as Russian strikes cripple Kiev’s heating system
Israeli forces kill Palestinian, detain others in occupied West Bank
Rescuers race through deep mud as landslide toll rises in Indonesia
Syrian forces release 126 children held in YPG-run prison in Raqqa
Barrel bomb attacks drive mass displacement in South Sudan