WORLD
4 MIN READ
US 'linguistics' have changed the status of the occupied Golan Heights
The US State Department released its annual human rights report on Wednesday referring to the ‘Israeli-occupied’ Golan Heights as ‘Israeli-controlled’.
US 'linguistics' have changed the status of the occupied Golan Heights
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, U.S. Republican Senator Lindsey Graham and U.S. Ambassador to Israel David Friedman visit the border line between Israel and Syria at the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights, (Reuters) / Reuters
By Zeynep Bayraktaroglu
March 14, 2019

Golan Heights used to be described as ‘Israeli-occupied’ until this year's human rights report was released by the US State Department. The decision came amid intensified efforts by Israel to win US recognition of its claim to sovereignty over territory it captured from Syria during the 1967 Middle East war. 

Israel's move to take over the territory in 1981 was a step that has never been recognised internationally. 

Israel also claimed the West Bank and Gaza Strip during the June 1967 conflict. Under a UN Security Council resolution, the territories that Israel annexed are regarded internationally as occupied.

On Monday, Republican US Senator Lindsey Graham toured Golan Heights with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and pledged to lobby the Trump administration to recognise the area as belonging to Israel. 

There was no immediate comment from Israeli leaders over the US change in terminology, which stopped short of a formal declaration accepting the territorial claim. 

The terms ‘occupied’ and ‘under occupation’ are not included in a separate section in the State Department report on the West Bank and Gaza, referring to Palestinian territories. 

It's ‘linguistic’, not policy

According to a State Department official, the report was focused on human right issues, not legal terminology. The official, commenting on the absence of those words said: "The policy on the status of the territories has not changed." 

RECOMMENDED

As of late, Palestinians have been concerned about the US commitment to the creation of a state of their own in the West Bank and Gaza, a pledge stemming from interim peace deals with Israel signed in the 1990s. 

In 2017, US President Donald Trump broke with a decades-long policy and drew Palestinian accusations of pro-Israel bias by recognising Jerusalem as Israel's capital. 

Last year, Trump moved the US Embassy to the contested holy city of Jerusalem from Tel Aviv. 

New "US labels" for Palestinian lands "will not change the fact that this is occupied territory, in accordance with UN resolution and international law", said Nabil Abu Rudeineh, a spokesman for Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, referring to the State Department report. 

US officials have said Washington would present a new Israeli-Palestinian peace plan after Israel's April 9 election, a plan that Trump calls “the deal of the century”.

Formal US acceptance of Israel's territorial claim could boost Netanyahu's re-election prospects in a tightly contested race as he battles corruption allegations, which he denies

Netanyahu travels to Washington later this month to address the pro-Israel lobby AIPAC, and Israeli media reports said he also plans to hold talks with Trump, with Golan on the agenda.

SOURCE:TRT World, TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Security guarantees from US for Ukraine are 100% ready: Zelenskyy
France detains Indian captain of suspected Russian 'shadow fleet' tanker
Israeli minister calls Trump’s 'Board of Peace' a 'bad plan', pushes for Gaza occupation
Somalia thanks Türkiye for unwavering support, cooperation
Mark Tully, who covered and survived Babri mosque demolition in India, dies
Khartoum mass graves point to RSF abuses in Sudan
Iraq calls transfer of Daesh detainees from Syria 'temporary'
Bangladesh slams India for allowing fugitive Hasina to speak publicly
Egypt urges Israel to withdraw from Gaza and reopen Rafah
Myanmar junta wraps election with ally poised to seal victory
Zelenskyy urges more air defence as Russian strikes cripple Kiev’s heating system
Israeli forces kill Palestinian, detain others in occupied West Bank
Rescuers race through deep mud as landslide toll rises in Indonesia
Syrian forces release 126 children held in YPG-run prison in Raqqa
Barrel bomb attacks drive mass displacement in South Sudan