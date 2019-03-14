Nearly 200,000 Somalis refugees have fled to Yemen with around 50,000 fleeing to the UAE. There are around 150,000 Somalis in Canada, 100,000 in the UK and another 85,000 in the US.

Within Somalia, more than a million people are internally displaced.

Ethiopia hosts 4.6 million Somalis, while Kenya has more than 2 million Somali refugees.

After a series of Al Shabab attacks, the Kenyan government recently started ordering Somalis back into refugee camps and forced the rest to return to Somalia.

Hardly a year has passed without Somali asylum seekers trekking dangerously to one region of the world or the other. Somali youth, particularly men, have unfortunately been caught at the centre of this mass illegal migration.

In 2017, International Organization for Migration estimates that almost 100,000 migrants crossed into Yemen from the Horn of Africa.

In neighboring Ethiopia, political instability and land scarcity have contributed to a growing number of people leaving the country in the past few years. In Eritrea, indefinite national service and political repression are consistent push factors for the thousands that flee every month.

But in almost all cases, the hope of greater economic opportunity – and knowing people who have made the journeys before – is also a key factor. The UN estimates that 5,000 people leave Eritrea and Ethiopia each month.

In Somalia’s autonomous region of Puntland, hundreds of desperate Ethiopians and Eritreans fleeing political persecution or in search of greener pastures end up stranded in Somalia’s bustling port of Bossaso, struggling to scratch together enough money for the dangerous journey across the Gulf of Aden in smugglers’ boats, or just struggling to survive.

Causes of Migration

Lack of gainful employment opportunities for young people has been cited as a major reason for youth migration. Other trigger factors of migration, otherwise known as tahriib in Somalia, include political persecution, especially in Ethiopia and Eritrea, poor economic conditions, unregulated and low quality education, peer pressure, the diaspora and social media influences. Migration is also sparked by insecurity in some parts of the country, particularly in Somalia and Ethiopia, and strong smuggling networks, popularly referred to as Magafe in the Somali language.

Other factors include potential job opportunities in Europe, the attractive image of Western countries and quality of life in Europe, and of course receiving free social welfare grants.

Refugees, asylum seekers and migrants trying to reach Europe have been caught up in the civil war ravaging Libya.

Earlier this month 50 asylum seekers were injured after Libyan police used excessive force against migrants protesting against horrible detention conditions in Libya.