The Israeli prime minister took to Twitter calling Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan a dictator.

“It’s best that he doesn’t get involved with Jerusalem, our capital for 3,000 years. Erdogan can only learn from us how to respect every religion and protect human rights,” Netanyahu said.

The Israeli prime minister’s tweets took a moral high ground, by emphasizing Israeli respect for religions, and human rights.

Benjamin Netanyahu’s words, however, coincided with entirely contradictory claims. Only two days prior, he boldly declared, “I would like to clarify a point that, apparently, is not clear to slightly confused people … Israel is a Jewish, democratic state. This means is that it is the national state of the Jewish people alone.”

This came following criticism by Israeli model and actress Rotem Seyla, who criticized her government’s inequality and lack of respect for Arab rights.

The second contradiction is ongoing, and continues in the form of religious strife seen in Jerusalem since last February, following a decision by Israeli Minister of Internal Security Gilad Arad, who closed off the holy mosque’s ‘Bab al Rahma’ gate.

The gate was actively used by Muslim worshippers, after Jerusalemites managed to open it following a 16-year closure. Since then, the mosque’s worship areas have been desecrated, as Israelis stormed into the mosque with their shoes.

Nevertheless, Benjamin Netanyahu continues to promote Israel as the "only democracy in the Middle East," ahead of early Israeli elections on April 9. Netanyahu’s political record, however, does not support his claims.

‘One prime minister to rule them all’

Netanyahu isn’t only a prime minister.

He made a habit of assuming other key ministerial roles when unable to find candidates that pleased him, now a defining mark of Israeli politics since he assumed power nearly 10 years ago.

He has assumed complete control of the Israel military, foreign diplomatic service, and controls various state organs under the prime minister’s office. These include the Mossad spy agency and the ‘Shin Bet’, Israel’s internal security agency.

This is by no means the first time Netanyahu has held more than one cabinet portfolio. In previous elections, Netanyahu was minister of regional cooperation and finance, as well as minister of foreign affairs and communications at the same time.

Currently, Netanyahu is also the minister of immigration, health, foreign affairs, and more recently the minister of defence as well. This came after the resignation of the former defence minister Avigdor Lieberman, following a flare-up in the conflict with Gaza strip last year.

His tenure as minister of communication, which controls all media in Israel, would come back to haunt him as scandals broke out over controversial dealings he engaged with during the time. He would resign the post, in favor of Likud right-wing Knesset member Ayoob Kara, who holds the position currently.

He was later implicated in an abuse of power scandal that erupted over accusations that became investigations into his acceptance of bribes and positive media coverage in exchange for tax relief cuts. This would later go on to be known as case 4000.

“The heart of democratic government is legal equality between its citizens,” says International lawyer Hassan Imran, speaking to TRT World.