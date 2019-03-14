Turkey's president said Thursday his country would not make a U-turn on its deal to purchase Russian S-400 air defense systems.

"We finished this business. For us, taking a step back here is out of the question," Recep Tayyip Erdogan told Turkish news channel Haberturk about the purchase.

He said Russia will deliver the missiles in July.

He added Turkey is also not closed to offers from the US on purchasing the Patriot air defense systems.

Washington suggested Turkey should to buy US Patriot missiles rather than the Russian system, arguing the S-400 is incompatible with NATO systems.

But Turkish officials countered that Ankara would not go back on its agreement with Russia, even if it were to also buy Patriots, and also complained that up to now its allies have been unwilling to sell it missile defense.