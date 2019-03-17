Australian police search homes linked to NZ mosque attacks

Australian police said they had executed two search warrants in towns on the New South Wales mid-north coast related to the investigation into Friday's terrorist attacks at two mosques in the New Zealand city of Christchurch.

Police said that a search warrant was executed on Monday by the New South Wales Joint Counter Terrorism Team (JCTT) at a home in the town of Sandy Beach, near Coffs Harbour, and shortly after another warrant was executed at a home in Lawrence, near Maclean.

"The primary aim of the activity is to formally obtain material that may assist New Zealand Police in their ongoing investigation," the Australian Federal Police and NSW Police said in a joint statement.

They said the family of the Australian man arrested in Christchurch was assisting police.

"The community can be assured that there is no information to suggest a current or impending threat related to the search warrants," the statement said.

Tensions rise over burials of terror victims

The first bodies from the Christchurch mosque massacres were due to be released late Sunday amid growing frustration from victims' families over delays in getting their remains for burial.

Islamic custom dictates that the deceased should be buried within 24 hours, but authorities said the complex investigation into the massacre of 50 worshippers during Friday prayers made a quick process difficult.

New Zealand officials said at least one body would be returned Sunday night, and that all 50 should be back with their families by Wednesday.

"It's a massacre, what else do they need to know?" Sheikh Amjad Ali, an assistant school principal who had travelled from Auckland to help with the funeral arrangements, told AFP news agency about some frustrations with the wait.

"The families are sad but they are getting a bit frustrated. The reasons of their deaths are known ... why not release those who have been identified," he said.

"I'm not going to talk against authorities because they have their own rules and regulations, but they are balancing between the culture and religious views and the local laws."

TRT World'sNicole Johnston reports from New Zealand.

Ali said it was difficult for relatives to know that the bodies had been lying in the mosques for more than a day.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said a "small number" of bodies would be returned to families from Sunday evening.

"It is the expectation that all bodies will be returned to families by Wednesday," she told reporters, adding that six disaster recognition experts from Australia were helping out with the identification process.

Memorials continue

New Zealanders flocked to memorial sites on Sunday to lay flowers and mourn the victims of the terrorist attack on two mosque in Christchurch, as testimony emerged of epic heroism and harrowing suffering in the gun attack that has claimed 50 lives.

A list circulated by relatives showed the victims ranged in age from three to 77 and included at least four women.

The list also documents the international scale of the tragedy, with those killed hailing from across the Muslim world and including members of two generations of the same family.

For almost three days forensics teams have been working through multiple crime scenes - at the Al Noor and Linwood mosques as well as a house in Dunedin, the southeastern city where the Tarrant lived.

Bodies of those he gunned down had remained inside the mosque awaiting autopsies and identification by increasingly distraught family members desperate to begin Muslim burial rites.

Ardern tried to reassure them on Sunday.

"I can confirm that the bodies of those who have died are beginning to be returned to their families from this evening," she said, adding that all were expected to be released by Wednesday.

NZ PM office received manifesto before attack

The terrorist, a self-confessed white supremacist Brenton Tarrant, documented his two-year preparations in a lengthy, meandering and conspiracy-filled far-right "manifesto".

Ardern said on Sunday that her office had received the manifesto some nine minutes before the attack.

"It did not include a location, it did not include specific details," she said, adding that it was sent to security services within two minutes of receipt.

Change in gun laws

The mosque attacks have shaken this usually peaceful country, which prides itself on welcoming refugees fleeing violence or persecution.

Ardern has vowed to change the country's gun laws and to uncover how a self-avowed extremist legally purchased two semi-automatic weapons, reportedly AR-15s, two shotguns and a lever-action gun without drawing the attention of the authorities.

It has also has emerged that a former soldier raised concerns about extremism at Tarrant's gun club in Dunedin.

Ardern said the cabinet would be briefed on Monday on the aftermath of the disaster and begin discussions "around issues like, for instance, gun policy."

Terrorist to face justice in New Zealand

Jacinda Ardern said the the terrorist who attacked two mosques will certainly face the justice system of New Zealand and the trial will take place in the country only.

Commenting on a possible extradition to Australia, she clarified that it could take place only after completion of sentence in new Zealand.

She added that the main offender was remanded in police custody until April 5 and that further charges would be filed against the terrorists, who has beed identified as a 28-year-old Australian.

The New Zealand prime minister cited police as saying that there is no indication that two other people who arrested on the massacre day were connected to the attacks.

Ardern added that police had confirmed that another person has been taken into custody based on evidence collected during the investigation of the terror strike but there was no information that links the person to the mosque attacks.

Turkish delegation welcomed

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said that a high-level Turkish delegation will visit New Zealand to pay respects to the victims of the terrorist attack and to express solidarity with the country's Muslim community. She welcomed the visit of the Turkish delegation.

Issues with social media

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said Facebook's chief operating officer Sheryl Sandberg has sent condolences over the massacre in Christchurch.

"Certainly, I have had contact from Sheryl Sandberg. I haven't spoken to her directly but she has reached out, an acknowledgment of what has occurred here in New Zealand," Ardern said a media conference when asked if Facebook should stop live-streaming.

"This is an issue that I will look to be discussing directly with Facebook," Ardern said.

Facebook Inc said it removed 1.5 million videos globally of the New Zealand mosque attack in the first 24 hours after the terrorist attack.

"In the first 24 hours we removed 1.5 million videos of the attack globally, of which over 1.2 million were blocked at upload...," Facebook said in a tweet late Saturday.

The company said it is also removing all edited versions of the video that do not show graphic content out of respect for the people affected by the mosque shooting and the concerns of local authorities.

Mourners gather at floral tribute to terror attack victims

Vigils and memorials were held on Saturday in New Zealand and many other world cities to mourn the victims of the terrorist attack in which 50 people were killed, and to show support to their families and the country's tiny Muslim community.

An emotional Haka was performed outside the Al Noor mosque in Christchurch, where a lone terrorist, identified as Brenton Tarrant, killed 41 people before attacking another nearby mosque in the city.

It took the terrorist seven minutes to travel to the second mosque in the suburb of Linwood, where seven people were killed. One victim died in the hospital.