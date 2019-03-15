“Well, it's time to stop shitposting and time to make a real life effort post. I will carry out an attack against the invaders [Muslims], and will even live stream the attack via Facebook link,” warned Brenton Tarrant on the far-right online forum 8Chan just hours before carrying out his attack on a mosque in Christchurch, New Zealand, which left more than 40 dead and many more seriously injured.

If you saw the footage, which I regrettably did, then it’s likely you’re still having difficulty in coming to terms with what can only be described as unimaginably grotesque carnage, something that could only be conspired by someone deranged by a pathological hatred of Muslims.

Tarrant recorded every second of his 17 minutes of horrific mayhem via a camera attached to his helmet. You see him drive his car up the mosque, retrieve a semi-automatic weapon from the trunk, where you see multiple guns, ammunition, and jerry cans.

He then walks towards the mosque and begins shooting. When he burst through the front doors, you hear the cries and screams of panicked and huddled worshippers, and that’s when the slaughter starts, with one-by-one executed at point blank range.

After emptying his ammunition clips, Tarrant walks outside, returns to his car, and reloads. He then reenters the mosque to finish off those who had survived his first wave of horror.

We also know he did not act alone given there are three other suspects in custody.

“How did this happen here?” asked New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, rhetorically, in her televised response to a grieving nation, one totally unfamiliar with mass shootings and terrorism.

It happened because politicians, media, and public not only continue to ignore the threat posed by right-wing extremists and white supremacy, but also continue to provide a platform to those who peddle the kind of racist, anti-Muslim and anti-immigrant hatred that radicalise broken white men, like Tarrant, into carrying out what has become a new wave of terrorism in the Western hemisphere.

In Tarrant’s own words, via an online post, he claimed he was “radicalised” by popular American conservative pundit Candace Owens, who he said, “helped push me further and further into the belief of violence over meekness.”

Owens, an African American, is lauded by right-wing activists and is routinely given a platform on popular mainstream conservative media outlets, including Fox News, mostly for reassuring white racist narratives, including claims that shootings of unarmed Black motorists by white police officers have nothing to do with racism.

She’s also known for her anti-Muslim screeds, including parroting the Islamophobic and erroneous “Muslim tide” conspiracy theory, which predicts, counter to evidence, Europe will become a Muslim majority continent within the next three decades.