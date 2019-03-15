“The person who has influenced me above all is Candace Owens. Each time she spoke I was stunned by her insights and her own views helped me push further and further into the belief of violence over meekness,” Brenton Tarrant wrote in a “manifesto” he published on Facebook before committing a massacre against Muslims.

At least 49 people have been killed and over a dozen others were seriously injured after terror attacks at two mosques in Christchurch, said New Zealand's Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, terming it a 'terrorist attack'.

Police said they took three men and woman into custody after the incident, without specifying they detained but said none had been on any watchlist.

Tarrant who claimed responsibility for the shootings left a 74-page anti-immigrant manifesto in which he explained who he was and his reasoning for the attack.

And he pointed out Candace Owens as one of his main inspirations.

But who is Owens and how did she “inspire” a terror attack?

Who is Candace Owens?

Candace Owens is a popular 29-year-old American right-wing commentator with over 1.1 million followers on Twitter.

She has repeatedly drawn criticism over her controversial statements on politics.

Owens, an African-American political activist, is the founder of the Blexit movement that calls for all black people to stop supporting the Democratic Party in the United States.

She is one of the few prominent black figures to openly support President Donald Trump who has several times been described as “the most racist president in modern American history,” including by his party members.

Her Blexit movement’s biggest win to date has been through the support of rapper Kanye West, a self-proclaimed supporter of Trump and who has said he likes how Owens thinks,

Owens and West no longer share the same views after a dispute over a T-shirt design featuring a Blexit slogan.