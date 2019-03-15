The times that mosques have been attacked and turned into slaughterhouses
A Sri Lanka Muslim boy peeps through a broken window of a vandalized Mosque in Diana, Kandy, Sri Lanka, 2018. (AP Photo/Tharaka Basnayaka) / AP
The times that mosques have been attacked and turned into slaughterhouses
The Christchurch terror attack on Muslim worshippers is not the only one in recent times. In the last decade, at least 806 people have been killed in anti-Muslim attacks and 733 of them were in the middle of their prayers.
By Zeynep Bayraktaroglu
March 15, 2019

1. On December 15, 2010, two suicide bombers from Sunni extremist group Jundullah blew themselves up outside a mosque in southeastern Iran, killing six Revolutionary Guard commanders. 

2. On January 30, 2015, another Jundullah suicide bomber attacked a Shia mosque in the Pakistani town of Shikarpur and killed 71 people.

3. On March 20, 2015, 137 worshippers were killed when Daesh suicide bombers attacked two mosques in Yemen's capital city, Sanaa. 

4. On September 24, 2015, as much of the world celebrated Eid al Adha, 25 worshippers were killed by a suicide bomber who struck a mosque in rebel-held Sanaa. 

5. On November 12, 2016, a Daesh suicide bomber killed over 50 people at the shrine of Shah Noorani in Pakistan's Baluchistan province. 

6. On January 29, 2017, 28-year-old Alexandre Bissonnette, who espoused far-right views and studied at a Canadian university, opened fire on worshippers in a Quebec City mosque, killing at least six men.  

RECOMMENDED

7. On August 2, 2017, at least 29 people were killed in a suicide attack on a Shia mosque in the western Afghan city of Herat. 

8. On August 24, 2017, a suicide bomber blew himself up at the entrance of a Shia mosque in Kabul as other attackers stormed the building. At least 30 people, including Friday prayer attendees, were killed. Daesh claimed responsibility for the deadly attack. 

9. On October 14, 2017, gunmen from the anti-Balaka rebel group, which is composed of Christians, killed at least 25 Muslims inside a mosque in the town of Kembe in Central African Republic. 

10. On November 24, 2017, 311 worshippers were gunned down in a mosque attack in north Sinai, the deadliest terror attack in Egypt's modern history.

11. On March 15, 2019, a white terrorist with a hatred of Muslims and desire to invade Istanbul and free the iconic Hagia Sophia monument "of minarets" opened fire on Muslim worshippers in New Zealand's Christchurch mosque, killing 49 people and injuring several others. 

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Security guarantees from US for Ukraine are 100% ready: Zelenskyy
France detains Indian captain of suspected Russian 'shadow fleet' tanker
Israeli minister calls Trump’s 'Board of Peace' a 'bad plan', pushes for Gaza occupation
Somalia thanks Türkiye for unwavering support, cooperation
Mark Tully, who covered and survived Babri mosque demolition in India, dies
Khartoum mass graves point to RSF abuses in Sudan
Iraq calls transfer of Daesh detainees from Syria 'temporary'
Bangladesh slams India for allowing fugitive Hasina to speak publicly
Egypt urges Israel to withdraw from Gaza and reopen Rafah
Myanmar junta wraps election with ally poised to seal victory
Zelenskyy urges more air defence as Russian strikes cripple Kiev’s heating system
Israeli forces kill Palestinian, detain others in occupied West Bank
Rescuers race through deep mud as landslide toll rises in Indonesia
Syrian forces release 126 children held in YPG-run prison in Raqqa
Barrel bomb attacks drive mass displacement in South Sudan