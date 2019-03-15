Syria's war began in March 2011 with peaceful Arab Spring protests in the southern province of Daraa against regime leader Bashar al Assad.

A harsh regime crackdown and the rise of an insurgency plunged the country into war.

Assad's forces have made major gains in recent years with help from Russia and Iran, but large parts of the country are still controlled by various militant groups.

Some six million people have fled Syria, and refugees are reluctant to return, fearing violence, conscription or prison.

UN agencies, non-governmental organizations and think tanks are warning that the conflict, which has killed more than 400,000 people and sparked a refugee exodus that destabilised Syria's neighbours and also hit Europe, is far from over.

Turkey hosts highest number of refugees

According to information compiled by Anadolu Agency, the civilian casualties were recorded in the hundreds of thousands and nearly 5.7 million civilians were forcibly displaced.

According to the Office of UN High Commissioner for Refugees, Turkey alone hosts 3.6 million refugees.

Some 946,000 Syrians took refuge in Lebanon, while Jordan hosted 670,000 and Egypt 133,000.

The civil war displaced 6.6 million civilians in the country.

Currently in Syria, 2.98 million civilians live in difficult-to-reach areas or remain under siege.

At least 13,983 dead due to regime torture

In its March 11 report, the Syrian Human Rights Network (SNHR) said that at least 127,916 people are being held in Assad regime jails.

At least 13,983 people died because of the regime's torture, according to the report.

At least 921 civilians, including 398 children and 187 women, died of hunger and lack of medicine during the regime's siege.

The regime has used chemical weapons at least 216 times, it added.

While the US-backed terror group PKK/YPG kidnapped at least 2,705 people, the fate of over 8,000 people held by Daesh is still a mystery.

Territorial dominance

With eight years of war behind, the Assad regime has ruled over about 60 percent of the country with the help of its allies – Russia and Iran.

The area controlled by militant oppositions and anti-regime armed groups shrank to about 10 percent.

The YPG/PYD kept its occupation of 28 percent of the Syrian territory, while the area controlled by the Daesh terror group fell to two percent.

Syria's territorial integrity

Embracing millions of Syrians, Turkey has supported the territorial integrity of Syria since the beginning of the civil war.

Accordingly, Ankara has always opposed the formation of a terror corridor in northern Syria, which would divide and destabilise the country.

With its counterterror operations Euphrates Shield in 2016 and Olive Branch in 2018, Turkey wiped out Daesh from Syria’s north and prevented a YPG/PKK terror corridor from being formed.

Turkey has also led international initiatives to guarantee Syria's territorial integrity.

The biggest emphasis of the meetings between Turkey, Russia and Iran within the framework of the ongoing Astana process since January 2017 has been Syria's sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Chronology

March 15, 2011: The Syrian civil war begins with peaceful demonstrations against the regime by a group of young people in the southern province of Daraa. The demonstrations quickly spread across the country.

January - February 2012: The conflict between the regime and the opposition intensifies.

April 26, 2011: The Syrian army enters Daraa, where the revolts were ignited.