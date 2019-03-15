As an alum of Stanford University, I was pleased to see an article featured in this month’s alumni magazine describing the university’s efforts to recruit and support first-generation college students. The value behind these efforts aligns with ongoing discussions in higher education that what makes universities “the best” is filling seats with the “best people”.

The unfolding scandal involving wealthy and famous parents buying seats for their children in highly-selective colleges in the US flies in opposition to this argument.

The wealthy perpetrators of these crimes used their money and influence to leapfrog the requirement that their children demonstrate a minimum level of competence or talent to earn a seat at a highly selective institution.

Although none of the accused has spoken in defence of their actions, as a parent, my guess is they did so because they wanted the best for their children. These parents understand the value of attending a highly selective institution for the education and connections that attendance offers.

However, the value of that education is compromised if universities only enrol students whose families can afford to buy a seat.

On the world stage, the US has long been a leader in promoting the idea that access to education can level the playing field between the rich and the poor. Unlike many countries where families have to pay for even the most basic education, we offer at least 12 years of education to everyone.

Unfortunately, competition in today’s workplace requires more than 12 years of education.

The admissions scandal highlights how uneven the playing field remains.

Most often the families who cannot compete in the “pay to play” world of higher education are socioeconomically under-resourced—poor in less politically sensitive-terms, and predominately minority.

As a black woman and senior faculty member at Northwestern University, I have a seat at the table during discussions about diversity and inclusion. One of the most compelling arguments presented in favour of diversity is that the entire university community benefits from hearing multiple perspectives.