“This is a park - one of the few parks in Gaza, it is where all the families and children go daily. If it was hit in the morning, it would kill or injure hundreds of Palestinian children. This is one of the few parks of Gaza,” Hind al Kodary, a 23-year-old TV reporter says in a shaky video she filmed as Israeli airstrikes hit Gaza on March 25.

When the airstrikes began hitting the area, Kodary was with her wedding planner to discuss her wedding on the first of April. Hearing the bombs she quickly went outside to report on the airstrikes. She’s frustrated.

“It has been like this since the beginning of March,” Kodary tells TRT World, referring to the protests on the Gaza-Israel border which began on March 30 2018, during which time Israeli troops have killed at least 150 Palestinians. “I think Israel wants to end it,” she says.

Around two million inhabitants in Gaza are used to airstrikes on the strip since 2007, when an Israeli air, land and sea siege blocked its access to outside word. But over 10 days, Israel has increased its airstrikes, hitting the besieged land two times with 100 jets each time ahead of Israeli elections on April 9. Each time the attacks came after Israel accused Hamas of firing rockets into Tel Aviv -- claims that Hamas denied both times.

The most recent attack came not long after US President Donald Trump signed a proclamation recognising Israel's claim over Golan Heights in Syria, which Israel has occupied since the Arab-Israeli war, when it also occupied Palestine’s West Bank and East Jerusalem.

For Kodardy, airstrikes are expected every time Israel blames Hamas for firing rockets. But knowing what will come is not making it easier.

“This is not the first time, or the last time. But as much as we think we’re used to it, as much as we adopted to the fact that we can hear airstrikes, every time Israel launches an airstrike, we’re totally terrified,” Kodary says with a trembling voice.

For some of the Gaza residents, each attack is making them wonder if that means another Israeli war on Gaza is about to break out.