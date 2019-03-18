In New Zealand, a country well-known for its tolerance toward both migrants and refugees, a far-right terrorist has killed 50 Muslim worshippers in two mosques during Friday prayer.

The bloody act of terrorism and the perpetrator's 74-page manifesto has raised the spectre that white supremacist groups across the world have been at least ideologically connected to each other.

“No group ordered my attack, I make [sic] the decision myself,” wrote Brenton Tarrant in his manifesto, The Great Replacement - Towards A New Society.

Tarrant appears to be a lone wolf and claims he planned and executed all the attacks by himself.

But interestingly Tarrant points out that he developed relations with the Knights Templars, a group Anders Behring Breivik, who killed 77 people in a bombing and mass shooting attack in Norway in July 2011, claimed to have helped reestablish.

“Though I did contact the reborn Knights Templar for a blessing in support of the attack, which was given,” Tarrant said, claiming to have connections with Breivik’s elusive group and getting the nod from them for his attack.

“But I have only had brief contact with Knight Justiciar Breivik, receiving a blessing for my mission after contacting his brother knights,” Tarrant said, indicating that he has been also inspired by other infamous far-right operators and leaders.

“I support many of those that take a stand against ethnic and cultural genocide. Luca Traini, Anders Breivik, Dylan Roof, Anton Lundin Pettersson, Darren Osbourne etc.,” Tarrant wrote, naming leading white supremacists ahead of the massacre of Muslim worshippers.

The Knights Templars is an ancient Christian military order founded in Jerusalem in 1119 and which was particularly active during the Crusades. The Templars had long been known as monks-warriors, who were instrumental in the battles against the Muslims.

Centuries later, they still symbolise a powerful image of Christian European identity, of which Breivik, Tarrant and other far-right figures have are passionately attached to.

“Europa rises,” was the last sentence of the Tarrant’s manifesto.

Back in the day, Breivik described his Knights Templars—which were also an inspiration for the CIA’s “old boys”— as a "leaderless network, made to be self-driven cells,” comparing it to the notoriously terrorist group, Al Qaeda.

“For militants, [Knights Templar] is meant to be a version of Al Qaeda," Breivik said, pointing out locations of possible “self-driven cells” from London to Liberia.

Marching far-right across the West

Apparently, Tarrant, Breivik and the like have been assigning themselves a modern ideological task, which the Knights Templars were undertaking in the Middle Ages against old Muslim powers, but instead, now imagine themselves confronting armed groups like Al Qaeda in the modern times - although so far their militancy has primarily targeted civilians.

Recent far-right gains politically and the media globally demonstrate that they are not alone in their vision.

“The document, littered with conspiracy theories about white birth rates and “white genocide,” was the latest sign that a lethal vision of white nationalism has spread internationally,” The Washington Post wrote, referring to the Tarrant’s manifesto.

Germany’s National Socialist Underground (NSU) case, which has been described as the biggest lawsuit against a neo-Nazi group since the Nuremberg Trials of World War II according to the NSU watch, has also shown that neo-Nazi cells have existed in the heart of Europe - the engine of the European Union.

Between 2000 and 2007 NSU members carried out several hate crimes across Germany. The group is accused of killing at least ten people in Germany. Out of the ten victims, eight belonged to Germany’s three-million-strong Turkish migrant community.

Most of the murders remain unsolved while prominent German experts argue that German intelligence agencies have strong connections with the NSU network across the country.