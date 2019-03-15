The perpetrator of a terrorist attack in New Zealand in which 50 people, mostly worshippers, were killed visited Turkey "twice", a senior Turkish official told TRT World on Friday.

"Our initial assessment is that the perpetrator of today's heinous terror attack in Christchurch, travelled to Turkey multiple times and spent an extended period of time in the country," the official said.

The worshippers were shot to death at two mosques during midday prayers on Friday — most if not all of them gunned down by an immigrant-hating white supremacist, identified as Brenton Tarrant, who apparently used a helmet-mounted camera to broadcast live video of the slaughter on Facebook.

The main attacker was arrested and charged with murder, and two other armed suspects were taken into custody while police tried to determine what role they played in the cold-blooded attack that stunned New Zealand, a country so peaceful that police officers rarely carry guns.

TRT World'sYusuf Erim has the latest.

Probe on his movement

The Turkish official said the attacker may have travelled to third countries in Europe, Asia and Africa.